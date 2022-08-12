Jazz & NUST Sign MoU for Innovation and Contribution to the Creative Economy of Pakistan

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading 4G operator and internet and mobile broadband provider, has launched its Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program with the National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST).

The fellowship aims to provide the participants with tech insights enabling them to play a pivotal role in contributing to the creative economy and the digital Pakistan narrative.

The fellowship program will also give participating students the exposure to understand the nuances of tech journalism. The Digital Pakistan Fellowship aims at getting our youth engaged in a more meaningful discourse around tech-based innovation.

According to Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, of Jazz, “Industry-academia partnerships play a critical in fostering innovation. Through our collaboration with the country’s leading university NUST, we aim to make significant contributions towards enabling tech-based innovation while accelerating Digital Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari expressed that partnership with Jazz was a reaffirmation of their commitment to fostering innovation-led growth in Pakistan.

He maintained, “Creating an enabling environment for technological developments is one of the top priorities of NUST and we are continuously on the lookout for more avenues that can help us secure a bright future for our prosperity.”

He also hoped to extend the scope of the NUST-Jazz partnership in the future.