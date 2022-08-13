Salman Butt Thinks Pakistan’s Bowling Attack Will Suffer Due to Shaheen’s Absence

The Pakistan cricket team will have a difficult season in the coming six or seven months as they will be playing a lot of white-ball cricket, including two mega events, the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup 2022.

Former Test captain, Salman Butt, believes that if the national team’s leading pacer, Shaheen Shah, does not recover from his injury, the bowling department will be not effective in the upcoming events.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Naila Kiani Makes History by Scaling Gasherbrum I

However, Butt stated that Shaheen’s absence from the playing eleven will provide an opportunity for other pacers such as Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani to break into the playing eleven of white-ball cricket.

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, Butt said “Without Shaheen, Pakistan’s attack will not be that impactful. At the same time, it’s an opportunity for youngsters like Naseem Shah and Shahnawaz Dahani.”

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Superstars Finally Sign Central Contracts After Multiple Conditions

The left-arm pacer has been an integral part of the team since his debut in 2019, but he recently suffered a knee injury in the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle, forcing him to miss the series’ second and final match.

The former captain went on to say that while it has been discussed in the cricket fraternity to reduce Shaheen’s workload, now is the time for other bowlers to show that they can also take responsibility.

ALSO READ Shehroze Kashif Sets New Record by Scaling Another 8,000m Peak

The Babar-led team will lock horns against the Netherlands in the three-match ODI series from August 16 and will participate in the Asia Cup 2022 where they start their campaign against arch-rival India.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Butt stated that if Shaheen does not play in the Asia Cup, the bowlers must demonstrate their talent, or it will tell “Why Shaheen was played everywhere and why he was overloaded,” said Butt.