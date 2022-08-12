Shehroze Kashif Sets New Record by Scaling Another 8,000m Peak

Renowned Pakistani mountaineer, Shehroze Kashif, has reached another milestone after scaling the world’s 11th tallest peak Gasherbrum-I in Pakistan, becoming the world’s youngest climber to summit 10 peaks over 8,000 meters.

Shehroze’s father, Kashif Salman, confirmed to the media that his son has reached the peak of Gasherbrum-I at 4:09 AM PST today, making him the youngest person to scale all five 8,000ers in Pakistan.

The 20-year-old Pakistani climber submitted the 8,035m high Gasherbrum-II, the world’s 13th highest peak, earlier this month, breaking England’s 21-year-old Brownlee’s record of being the youngest to summit nine peaks over 8,000m.

It is important to note that the 21-year-old English climber, Adriana Brownlee, had achieved the milestone after successfully climbing Pakistan’s Broad Peak on July 20 while later on July 30, she scaled the world’s second-highest peak, K2.

Last year, Shehroze, known as the Broad Boy, became the youngest mountaineer to climb K2 at the age of 19 and also climbed Mount Everest and Manaslu. Earlier this year, he waived the Pakistani flag atop the Kanchenjunga, Lhotse, and Makalu in Nepal.

After climbing 10 peaks, Shehroze now intends to climb the world’s sixth-highest peak, Cho Oyu, the seventh-highest peak, Dhaulagiri-1, and the 14th-highest peak, Shishapangma, this year.