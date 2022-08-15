Kia to Launch an Extravagant and Luxurious Carnival Variant in Pakistan

By Waleed Shah | Published Aug 15, 2022 | 6:17 pm
2022 Kia Carnival Exec

Kia Carnival, the company’s heaviest hitter, is getting a new variant with updated in features that make it more high-tech than GLS and GLS+. Dubbed ‘Carnival Executive’, the new variant will be Kia’s most opulent and luxurious offering in Pakistan.

A dealership told ProPakistani that Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has a few new features in the big MPV, which are:

  • 12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster
  • 12.3″ Audio Video Navigation (AVN) Display
  • Rain sensors
  • Surround-view monitor
  • “Drive-Wise” Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
The latter implies that Carnival  gets features such as:

  • Lane-keeping assistance
  • Lane-following assistance
  • Forward collision avoidance assistance
  • Blind spot collision avoidance assistance

Details

4th Generation Kia Carnival is a full-size minivan that debuted in Pakistan in December 2020. Its only direct competitor in Pakistan is Hyundai Staria, which is essentially the same vehicle under a different exterior.

All variants of Carnival have a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 270 horsepower (hp), and 331 newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels via an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Some of Carnival’s standard features include:

  • Driver, Passenger, Side, Curtain, and Knee Airbags
  • Hill-Start Assist
  • Vehicle Stability Management
  • ISO Fix Child Anchors
  • Anti-Lock Braking System
  • Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
  • Park Assist Sensors – Forward and Reverse with Switch
  • Rear View Camera
  • Wireless Charger
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Steering Controls
  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Bluetooth
  • AUX/USB Connectivity
  • Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control
  • Power Seats Driver + Passenger
  • Heated Seats for Driver + Passenger + 2nd-row seats (GLS with Driver + Passenger only)
  • Smart Power Sliding Door
  • Dual Sunroof
  • Smart Automatic Tailgate
  • Auto Light Control
  • Electronically Retracting and Heated Side Mirrors
Price

The company is yet to announce the price of Carnival Executive. A dealership representative said that Kia will take bookings for the new variant with a partial payment of around Rs. 4 million. This implies that Carnival Executive will be priced over Rs. 15 million.

