Kia to Launch an Extravagant and Luxurious Carnival Variant in Pakistan

Kia Carnival, the company’s heaviest hitter, is getting a new variant with updated in features that make it more high-tech than GLS and GLS+. Dubbed ‘Carnival Executive’, the new variant will be Kia’s most opulent and luxurious offering in Pakistan.

A dealership told ProPakistani that Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has a few new features in the big MPV, which are:

12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster

12.3″ Audio Video Navigation (AVN) Display

Rain sensors

Surround-view monitor

“Drive-Wise” Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

The latter implies that Carnival gets features such as:

Lane-keeping assistance

Lane-following assistance

Forward collision avoidance assistance

Blind spot collision avoidance assistance

Details

4th Generation Kia Carnival is a full-size minivan that debuted in Pakistan in December 2020. Its only direct competitor in Pakistan is Hyundai Staria, which is essentially the same vehicle under a different exterior.

All variants of Carnival have a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 270 horsepower (hp), and 331 newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels via an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.

Some of Carnival’s standard features include:

Driver, Passenger, Side, Curtain, and Knee Airbags

Hill-Start Assist

Vehicle Stability Management

ISO Fix Child Anchors

Anti-Lock Braking System

Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold

Park Assist Sensors – Forward and Reverse with Switch

Rear View Camera

Wireless Charger

Heated Steering Wheel

Steering Controls

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Bluetooth

AUX/USB Connectivity

Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control

Power Seats Driver + Passenger

Heated Seats for Driver + Passenger + 2nd-row seats (GLS with Driver + Passenger only)

Smart Power Sliding Door

Dual Sunroof

Smart Automatic Tailgate

Auto Light Control

Electronically Retracting and Heated Side Mirrors

Price

The company is yet to announce the price of Carnival Executive. A dealership representative said that Kia will take bookings for the new variant with a partial payment of around Rs. 4 million. This implies that Carnival Executive will be priced over Rs. 15 million.