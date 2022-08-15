Kia to Launch an Extravagant and Luxurious Carnival Variant in Pakistan

Kia Carnival, the company’s heaviest hitter, is getting a new variant with updated in features that make it more high-tech than GLS and GLS+. Dubbed ‘Carnival Executive’, the new variant will be Kia’s most opulent and luxurious offering in Pakistan.
A dealership told ProPakistani that Lucky Motor Corporation Limited (LMCL) has a few new features in the big MPV, which are:
- 12.3″ Digital Instrument Cluster
- 12.3″ Audio Video Navigation (AVN) Display
- Rain sensors
- Surround-view monitor
- “Drive-Wise” Autonomous Driver Assistance System (ADAS)
The latter implies that Carnival gets features such as:
- Lane-keeping assistance
- Lane-following assistance
- Forward collision avoidance assistance
- Blind spot collision avoidance assistance
Details
4th Generation Kia Carnival is a full-size minivan that debuted in Pakistan in December 2020. Its only direct competitor in Pakistan is Hyundai Staria, which is essentially the same vehicle under a different exterior.
All variants of Carnival have a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that makes 270 horsepower (hp), and 331 newton-meters (Nm) of torque. The power goes to the front wheels via an 8-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.
Some of Carnival’s standard features include:
- Driver, Passenger, Side, Curtain, and Knee Airbags
- Hill-Start Assist
- Vehicle Stability Management
- ISO Fix Child Anchors
- Anti-Lock Braking System
- Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold
- Park Assist Sensors – Forward and Reverse with Switch
- Rear View Camera
- Wireless Charger
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Steering Controls
- Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with Bluetooth
- AUX/USB Connectivity
- Automatic 3 Zone Climate Control
- Power Seats Driver + Passenger
- Heated Seats for Driver + Passenger + 2nd-row seats (GLS with Driver + Passenger only)
- Smart Power Sliding Door
- Dual Sunroof
- Smart Automatic Tailgate
- Auto Light Control
- Electronically Retracting and Heated Side Mirrors
Price
The company is yet to announce the price of Carnival Executive. A dealership representative said that Kia will take bookings for the new variant with a partial payment of around Rs. 4 million. This implies that Carnival Executive will be priced over Rs. 15 million.