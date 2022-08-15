Police Advises Tourists to Follow Traffic Guidelines at Hill Stations

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Naveed Irshad, has urged the tourists to abide by traffic guidelines at hill stations including Murree to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. He specifically advised hill station visitors to refrain from wrong and double parking.

The department has formed a traffic plan for people traveling to Murree and surrounding areas. It has placed 34 checkpoints in the city and on the entry points of Murree to take action against reckless driving.

The department deployed over 600 traffic police personnel on the eve of Independence Day to monitor and manage traffic. It formed seven dedicated teams of wardens and officers to prevent one-wheeling and rash driving.

Furthermore, over 250 traffic wardens were on duty in Murree. Their orders were to take strict legal action against law offenders.

The CTO highlighted that the department has set up a dedicated control room at the headquarters to keep a watch on the traffic, and assist the locals and travelers via emergency lines 1915 and 051-9269200.

The CTO instructed the DSPs, inspectors, and other relevant law enforcers to assume a stern stance against law offenders and assist the public by all viable means wherever necessary.