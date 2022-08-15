PM Shehbaz to Award Cash Prizes to Commonwealth Games Medal Winners

Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif will meet with all medal winners for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games 2022 and Islamic Solidarity Games, following their outstanding performances in Birmingham and Turkey respectively.

According to the details, an event will be held on August 22 in honor of the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games heroes, during which the Prime Minister will also award cash prizes to the national athletes.

It is worth noting that Pakistani athletes competing in the Commonwealth Games won a total of eight medals, including two gold, three silver, and three bronze medals in various categories.

Renowned javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, who won gold at the Commonwealth Games in 2022 with a throw of 90.18 meters, also won gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya in 2022.

Nooh Dastagir Butt won his first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games in the 109+kg category. Nooh lifted 173kg in snatch and 232kg in clean and jerk, setting a new Games record.

Inam Butt, who won silver for Pakistan at the Commonwealth Games before losing in the final of the Men’s Freestyle 86kg Wrestling event to India’s Deepak Punia, will also receive a cash prize from the Prime Minister.

Weightlifter Nooh Dastgir will receive Rs. 5 million in cash from the Prime Minister, with the amount increasing if he wins a medal at the Islamic Games, and Arshad Nadeem will receive Rs. 6 million for winning two gold medals.

It is pertinent to mention here that the medalists were greeted warmly upon their arrival at Islamabad International Airport last week after competing in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.