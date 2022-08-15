ZONG IDD Bundles Now Available on Easypaisa

Underpinning convenience for customers, Zong 4G now offers all the latest International Direct Dialing bundles on the Easypaisa app.

The company is actively working to lead the nation towards true digitalization by introducing new means to connect to their loved ones. The company wants to enable customers to easily subscribe to IDD bundles by offering them on various digital payment platforms.

In order to avail IDD bundles through Easypaisa, the customers should log in to their Easypaisa app, go to mobile packages, select Zong, choose their favorite bundles, and click subscribe.

Through this, the customers can enjoy calling their loved ones living in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, UAE, USA, Canada, China, and Malaysia.

Embracing the digital revolution and leading it from the front, Zong 4G has stretched conventional boundaries and has proven to be the best-in-class international communication network.

Starting now, Zong 4G customers would be able to subscribe to the IDD bundle using the Easypaisa app. In order to make it convenient and flexible for their customer the company offers a wide variety of dialing bundles to choose from:

Zong 4G’s spokesperson commented on the occasion,” Zong wants to allow its customers to demolish the barriers of borders and let them be able to connect to their loved ones. Zong is aiming to ensure that customers have access to multiple channels to subscribe to their favorite IDD bundle.”

Zong 4G is a customer-centric company working to seamlessly address the digital needs of its customers, ensuring IDD bundles are available through multiple touch points.

The company understands the need for its digitally savvy customers to stay connected. The availability of IDD bundles through Easypaisa would allow customers to avail the bundles no matter where they are.