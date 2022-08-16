FBR Denies its Services Went Down Over Last Few Days

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has clarified that all revenue collection-related services including the Weboc, Pakistan Single Window (PSW), and Point of Sale (POS) remained actively operational during the last few days.

According to a clarification issued by the FBR on the working of the IT systems, all tax-related services were working normally and were not suspended when the return filing system was taken offline.

The tax regulator stated that it had been publicizing periodically that IRIS module launches and upgradation were in progress. National holidays provided appropriate time for IT Wing to upgrade systems, migrate and cleanse data. Thus, the return filing system was taken offline at 22:00 hours on 13th August 2022.

However, all revenue-generating services were not taken offline and those remained fully functional. Therefore, Weboc, Pakistan Single Window (PSW), and Point of Sale (POS) services remained operational.

It is pertinent to mention that around 9,000 new GDs were filed from August 13 to 15 noontime while over 11,000 GDs were cleared during the same period, resulting in the collection of over Rs. 12 billion of duties and taxes at the import stage.

Likewise, during these two days, over 3.2 million invoices were issued by Tier-1 Retailers integrated with the FBR POS System across the country, charging around Rs. 1 billion in sales tax. These numbers sufficiently testify to the fact that all revenue collection-related services remained actively operational during these two days, FBR added.