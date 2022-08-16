KP Govt to Develop Modern Sports Complex in Havelian

The provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has acquired 250-kanal land near Havelian Dhamtor bypass for the construction of the modern sports complex, said provincial assembly speaker, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

While announcing this, Mushtaq Ahmad, who attended the boxing competition alongside provincial minister, Shaukat Yousafzai, and other dignitaries, stated that the government has allocated Rs. 13 billion for the said project.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Yousafzai, who was also the chief guest of the event, stated that the PTI-led provincial government is eager to promote sports in the province and address issues faced by the youth.

Deputy Commissioner Marwat, Tariq Islam, RSO Ahmed Zaman, former DG Sports, Tariq Mahmood, and others were also present at the event while a cake was cut to commemorate Pakistan’s 75th anniversary.

Renowned boxers from the Hazara division competed in the competition, which was held in various categories, and prizes were distributed among the athletes after the Abbottabad zone won the competition.

It is worth noting that last month, Peshawar High Court Chief Justice, Qaisar Rasheed Khan, inaugurated the newly constructed Judicial Complex and Bar Club in Tehsil Havelian, which cost Rs. 149 million.

