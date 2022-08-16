Here is Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team’s Schedule for Next Three Years

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has revealed the first-ever Future Tours Program (FTP) for women’s cricket. The 3-year program includes over 300 international matches including 7 Test matches, 135 ODIs, and 159 T20Is.

According to the FTP, each team will play four home and as many away series as part of the ICC Women’s Championship. The ICC Women’s Championship will determine the qualification for the 2025 Women’s World Cup in India.

The top five teams along with hosts, who are yet to be determined, will qualify directly for the mega-event. The bottom four teams along with the two highest-ranked teams outside of the ICC Women’s Championship will take part in the qualifying round.

Pakistan’s schedule between 2022-25 includes home series against Ireland, England, and West Indies while their away series are scheduled against England, Australia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh. The Women in Green have already played one series in the competition as they defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the three-match ODI series.

Apart from the ICC Women’s Championship, the teams will also play in the bilateral T20I series. Each of Pakistan’s scheduled series includes 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is except their series against West Indies which includes 5 T20Is instead of 3. Overall, the Green Shirts will play a total of 21 ODIs and 23 T20Is apart from major ICC tournaments till 2025.

Here is Pakistan’s complete schedule:

Date Team Home Away ODIs T20I ODIs T20I November 2022 Ireland 3 3 January 2023 Australia 3 3 September 2023 South Africa 3 3 October 2023 Bangladesh 3 3 December 2023 New Zealand 3 3 January 2024 West Indies 3 5 July 2024 England 3 3

Here are the upcoming mega-events: