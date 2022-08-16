Minister Urges Car Manufacturers to Reduce Prices

Minister for Industries and Production Syed Murtaza Mehmood has asked car manufacturers to reduce the prices of vehicles.

While chairing Auto Industry Development and Export Policy (AIDEP) meeting, the minister said that given the recent gains posted by the rupee against the US Dollar, automakers should reduce the prices of vehicles.

He appreciated Indus Motor Company for making the first move in this regard. As a result, Pak Suzuki Motor Company has also announced a reduction in prices. The minister urged other companies to follow in their footsteps.

The minister also appreciated the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Engineering Development Board (EDB) for efforts to facilitate investment in the latest technologies including hybrids and electric vehicles.

He assured the local manufacturing industry of continuous government support, as the industry is providing jobs to thousands of workers.

The meeting was attended by leading vehicle manufacturers, part suppliers, government officials, and consumer representatives.