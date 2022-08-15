Toyota Reduces Prices of All Local Cars by Over Rs. 1.1 Million

In a promising development, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices of all locally assembled vehicles. Out of all the automakers, Toyota IMC has been the first to reduce the prices for its local car lineup. The new prices can be verified on Toyota IMC’s official website.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variants Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Toyota Yaris 1.3 Gli M/T 3,799,000 3,539,000 260,000 1.3 Gli CVT 4,039,000 3,769,000 270,000 1.3 ATIV M/T 3,999,000 3,729,000 270,000 1.3 ATIV CVT 4,209,000 3,929,000 280,000 1.5 ATIV X M/T 4,309,000 4,009,000 300,000 1.5 ATIV X CVT 4,569,000 4,259,000 310,000 Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 M/T 4,899,000 4,569,000 330,000 Altis 1.6 A/T 5,139,000 4,789,000 350,000 Altis SE 1.6 A/T 5,639,000 5,279,000 360,000 Altis 1.8 CVT 5,679,000 5,269,000 410,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior 6,149,000 5,709,000 440,000 Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior 6,189,000 5,749,000 440,000 Toyota Hilux Revo G 2.8 M/T 9,819,000 9,169,000 650,000 Revo G 2.8 A/T 10,299,000 9,609,000 690,000 Revo V 2.8 A/T 11,349,000 10,599,000 750,000 Revo Rocco 11,999,000 11,179,000 820,000 Toyota Fortuner Fortuner G A/T 12,489,000 11,579,000 910,000 Fortuner V A/T 14,279,000 13,259,000 1,020,000 Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T 15,069,000 13,969,000 1,100,000 Fortuner Legender 15,839,000 14,699,000 1,140,000

Interestingly, the price cuts have coincided with the resumption of the company’s local assembly operations. It bears mentioning that Toyota IMC recently increased its local car prices by up to Rs. 3 million, which pushed most of its cars out of reach for a majority of buyers.

Although Toyota IMC has announced a price cut, the prices are still well above what they were prior to the latest wave of price hikes. Regardless, it is still a promising step that will likely create a ripple effect in the local industry.