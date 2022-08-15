Toyota Reduces Prices of All Local Cars by Over Rs. 1.1 Million

In a promising development, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has reduced the prices of all locally assembled vehicles. Out of all the automakers, Toyota IMC has been the first to reduce the prices for its local car lineup. The new prices can be verified on Toyota IMC’s official website.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variants
|Old Price (Rs.)
|Revised Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Toyota Yaris
|1.3 Gli M/T
|3,799,000
|3,539,000
|260,000
|1.3 Gli CVT
|4,039,000
|3,769,000
|270,000
|1.3 ATIV M/T
|3,999,000
|3,729,000
|270,000
|1.3 ATIV CVT
|4,209,000
|3,929,000
|280,000
|1.5 ATIV X M/T
|4,309,000
|4,009,000
|300,000
|1.5 ATIV X CVT
|4,569,000
|4,259,000
|310,000
|Toyota Corolla
|Altis 1.6 M/T
|4,899,000
|4,569,000
|330,000
|Altis 1.6 A/T
|5,139,000
|4,789,000
|350,000
|Altis SE 1.6 A/T
|5,639,000
|5,279,000
|360,000
|Altis 1.8 CVT
|5,679,000
|5,269,000
|410,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Beige Interior
|6,149,000
|5,709,000
|440,000
|Altis 1.8 Grande CVT Black Interior
|6,189,000
|5,749,000
|440,000
|Toyota Hilux
|Revo G 2.8 M/T
|9,819,000
|9,169,000
|650,000
|Revo G 2.8 A/T
|10,299,000
|9,609,000
|690,000
|Revo V 2.8 A/T
|11,349,000
|10,599,000
|750,000
|Revo Rocco
|11,999,000
|11,179,000
|820,000
|Toyota Fortuner
|Fortuner G A/T
|12,489,000
|11,579,000
|910,000
|Fortuner V A/T
|14,279,000
|13,259,000
|1,020,000
|Fortuner Sigma 4 A/T
|15,069,000
|13,969,000
|1,100,000
|Fortuner Legender
|15,839,000
|14,699,000
|1,140,000
Interestingly, the price cuts have coincided with the resumption of the company’s local assembly operations. It bears mentioning that Toyota IMC recently increased its local car prices by up to Rs. 3 million, which pushed most of its cars out of reach for a majority of buyers.
Although Toyota IMC has announced a price cut, the prices are still well above what they were prior to the latest wave of price hikes. Regardless, it is still a promising step that will likely create a ripple effect in the local industry.