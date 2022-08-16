Zameen.com Holds Multan’s First Successful Open House Event

Zameen.com – Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise – recently organized its first-ever open house event in Multan.

Given the growing market interest in commercial projects, this event was held at Zameen.com’s Multan office located at Bugti Plaza on Bosan Road. The residents of the city and surrounding areas attended the open house in large numbers.

The said open house featured over 10 highly lucrative mixed-used ventures for the consideration of the people in attendance.

The featured projects include names like Downtown Rumanza, Golf View Rumanza, Boulevard Heights, N One Tower, Highland Villas, De Orion Mall, Etihad Garden, Platinum Homes, Business Hub, and Warble Mall.

In addition, the event also featured projects from Zameen Developments.

Addressing the ceremony, Zameen.com Senior Director Sales (Central) Sheikh ShujaUllah Khan thanked the attendees for their contribution to the event’s success.

He stated that the company had always envisioned expanding its brand portfolio to include the entire country to provide a platform for quality real estate ventures to grow. He added that the open house was another attempt to realize this inclusive vision.

Regional Sales Manager (Multan) Rana Farukh Nadeem also spoke on the occasion and said that Zameen.com was a reputed real estate marketing company that was playing a pivotal role in promoting advanced and luxurious residential and commercial projects.

He further revealed that the company holds exclusive marketing and sales rights to over 100 projects and they are all verified by relevant authorities.

Mr. Furrukh reiterated that Zameen.com never onboards any project lacking proper authorization to ensure that investors are always protected.