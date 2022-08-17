Govt Set to Launch Multiple Education TV Channels

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) and Federal Education Ministry have signed an agreement for the launch of satellite education TV channels in the country.

Federal Education Minister, Ahsan Iqbal, and Vice-Chancellor (VC) AIOU, Zia-ul-Qayyum, signed the agreement in an official ceremony held earlier today in Islamabad.

According to the agreement, AIOU will launch four satellite education TV channels that will broadcast education-related content for millions of students round the clock.

The launch of the channels will incur a total cost of Rs. 570 million and it could take around five to six months before the channels go on air across the country.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Education Minister directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to assist AIOU in the launch of satellite education TV channels.

The Minister ordered the Additional Secretary of the Education Ministry to start working on the launch of the TV channels at the earliest and ensure their launch within the slated timeframe.

During the first wave of Coronavirus, the former Federal Education Minister, Shafqat Mahmood, launched a radio channel and a teleschool on PTV.

The initiatives helped to impart education to millions of students affected by the closure of educational institutes following the Coronavirus-induced lockdown.