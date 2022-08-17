MRS Celebrates Pakistan’s Independence Day with a Green Gift 

MRS Group, a global leader in automotive technology for nearly 20 years, celebrated the spirit of independence in a unique and sustainable way.

Resonating with their mission of promoting sustainability, the MRS family took things to a positive turn by gifting plants to their employees.

Centered around the growth of their employees and Pakistanis towards being better humans and citizens, the campaign highlights a much-needed step towards progress.

Each person on the MRS team was gifted a beautiful planter along with some pro tips on taking care of the plants.

The MRS Group has always believed in making conscious decisions that cause only a positive impact on society and the environment.

With sustainability at the root of each step, MRS ensures that the wastage is reduced at all costs and the use of substances that are hazardous to the environment is avoided.

Being free means being able to change the world. With this idea in mind, the MRS family was delighted to help people and the earth grow strong with every passing day through baby steps such as this one.

With the goal to make a small but impactful contribution to the development of Pakistan, MRS Group will continue to work in a resource-saving way.