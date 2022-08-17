Systems Limited to Acquire A Local IT Company

Systems Limited, a top Pakistani IT company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Techvista Systems has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100 percent of TreeHouse Consultancy, a high-end IT solutions provider, along with its subsidiaries and associated companies.

TreeHouse Consultancy is a Microsoft Gold Partner dedicated to enabling businesses with integrated business solutions that help them seamlessly enhance their business and asset lifecycles.

The company has a strong footprint in banking, financial services & insurance (BFSI), healthcare, the public sector and large enterprises across the region.

This acquisition will be beneficial to the growth of Techvista in empowering the Middle East business landscape through innovative business solutions catering to the individual needs of the customers.

Systems Limited has expanded its operations significantly which included setting up subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia and South Africa and planned acquisition of local IT companies including NdcTech and TreeHouse Consultancy.

The company made over Rs. 1 billion profit in the three quarters of the financial year in 2021-2022, which is the highest ever in the period.

System Limited has been operating since 1977 and has positioned itself as the top IT company in Pakistan and has completed 600 projects in the US, Europe, Pakistan, Middle East, and Africa.