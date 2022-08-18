Cabinet Extends Look-After Charge of NBP President

The federal cabinet has extended the look-after charge of President National Bank of Pakistan Rehmat Ali Hasnie till appointment of a regular President.

Sources have stated that the cabinet has approved the summary for giving a look-after charge to incumbent President till government appoints new President.

As per sources, federal cabinet approved the appointment of the Rehmat Ali for a period of three months or till the appointment of a regular President on 11th February 2022 after the term of former President Arif Usmani came to an end.

However, the appointment process could not be completed within set timeframe primarily due to regime change.