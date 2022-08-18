IOTA Solutions and PTA Ink Agreement to Establish Tier-III Standard Data Center at PTA HQ

IOTA Solutions (Private) Limited – the leading Datacenter, NOC, SOC and managed services consultancy firm and system integration services platform in Pakistan – has signed an agreement with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to establish Tier-III Standard datacenter at PTA Headquarters.

The data center will allow PTA to facilitate their customers across Pakistan and ensure world-class services with maximum uptime and reachability to the last mile.

PTA plans to consolidate and upgrade its existing server room and is building an NOC/SOC facility. IOTA Solutions covers all aspects, including power, cooling, data center infrastructure, DCIM, etc., to eliminate all single points of failure while providing 24/7 SLA Monitoring of all of its Data Centers through Trace 9 (Unified Monitoring System).

This will give a coverage of IT Assets and real-time information through a single dashboard, displayed via commercial grade Samsung Video walls matrix.

Major data center infrastructure is from Huawei – a leading global company in data center solutions.

In a fully connected intelligent world, Huawei Datacenter Fusion 2000 series modular datacenter solution along with the Huawei UPS Power 5000 series comes with a flexible architecture, and its technology provides intelligent, efficient, and provides green datacenter to customers, helping the industry digital transformation.

IOTA Solutions provides data center build services, system integration across all IT technologies, and advisory services for IT transformation and digitalization.

Also being a technology powerhouse, IOTA Solutions provides best-of-class monitoring solutions for the performance and cybersecurity of IT environments.

Trace9-Unified Performance Monitoring solution helps monitor the performance of the IT entire stack, from data center infrastructure, network, OS & applications, and databases to virtualization and cloud.

SIEMITry-Cybersecurity monitoring solution is a SIEM & SOAR solution helping the customers to assess their security posture and perform/automate necessary remedial and defensive actions.

These solutions are fully customizable to address customer use cases and operational workflows, using DevOps practices and technical resources.

Hassan Khan, CEO of IOTA Solutions, continues to play a vital role in the industry by providing world-class monitoring and data analytics solutions as well as IT consultancy and implementation services to its valued customers in industries and market verticals such as public sector, telecommunications, healthcare, large enterprise, and financial services institutions.