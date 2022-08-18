PBS to Conduct Nationwide Drug Use Survey After Nearly a Decade

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) is likely to conduct a drug use survey in the country to get the latest data on drug users.

PBS sources told ProPakistani on Thursday that after nearly ten years, the top authority on national statistics plans to conduct a fresh drug use survey in the country next year. It is pertinent to mention that the PBS last conducted a drug use survey in the country in 2013.

Sources said that the Ministry of Narcotics Control has contacted the PBS officials and requested to conduct a fresh drug survey in the country. The United Nations Office on Drug Control (UNODC) will likely provide funds to the Government of Pakistan for the survey, they said.

The purpose of the survey is to know about the latest situation of drug users in the country. A true picture regarding the increase or decrease in the use of drugs or prevalence of a particular drug among particular strata of society will be developed based on the concrete figures collected after the new survey, sources further said.

Sources said that Narcotics and Psychotropic substances are being used for manufacturing medicine, and there is a possibility that due to pilferage, the Narcotics and Psychotropic substances may be used for recreational activities as a drug. There is no mechanism that could monitor and collect data of those people who used such types of drugs, sources further elaborated on the situation.

The Ministry of Narcotics Control, in coordination with DRAP, allocated a quota of substances used for Manufacturing Narcotics and Psychotropic drugs. Notably, Anti-Narcotics Force has made 459.5 tons of seizures, which was recognized in the World Drug Report 2022 of UNODC.

Pakistan’s efforts continue to keep the country safe and to make the world safe, according to the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The Anti-Narcotic Force consists of 3,600 employees, out of which only 2,200 are operational and maintain the law enforcement activity across the country, including airports, seaports, and international borders with India, Afghanistan, and Iran.