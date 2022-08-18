Speaker Announces Multiple Monthly Salaries as Bonus for NA Employees

The incumbent Speaker of the National Assembly and former Prime Minister, Raja Pervez Ashraf, has yet again announced multiple monthly salaries as a bonus for the employees of the lower house of the parliament.

According to media reports, the Speaker has announced two additional monthly salaries for all employees of the National Assembly who participated in the Independence Day celebrations.

It must be noted here that the salaries of the National Assembly and Senate employees are already significantly higher than those of the rest of the federal government departments.

Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate regularly announce additional salaries for the employees of the Parliament on special occasions such as Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Azha.

Previously, Raja Pervez Ashraf had announced five bonus monthly salaries for the employees of the National Assembly who had participated during the Budget FY2022-23 session.

Since assuming office in April this year, Raja Pervez Ashraf has so far announced 12 additional monthly salaries for the employees of the lower house of the Parliament, incurring an extra financial burden worth over Rs. 1 billion on the national exchequer.

Via: Dunya TV