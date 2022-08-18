TPL Trakker to Provide High Satellite Images in Pakistan

TPL Trakker Limited (TPLT) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Exelligent Solutions and Geospatial Planning Solutions to be the exclusive distributor of satellite imagery of Pakistan.

TPLT will be able to provide different types of high-resolution satellite images including Optical Satellite (Mono and Stereo) Imagery, Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) Satellite Imagery, Satellite Data derived products like Digital Elevation Model (DEM), Digital Surface Model (DSM) and Digital Terrain Model (DTM), and drone Imagery of up to 0.3-meter resolution.

This is the first such step by TPLT in order to provide satellite imagery and Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications to multiple industries which are increasingly utilizing it.

TPL Trakker Limited is Pakistan’s leading Internet-of-Things (IoT) company providing tracking, telematics, mapping, and location-based services and solutions.

Over a very short span of time, TPLT has established itself as a true regional player by securing its presence in Pakistan and United Arab Emirates. Currently, It has more than successfully installed 550,000 units and has captured the niche in Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) with a recovery rate metric of more than 90 percent.

It also holds the honor to be the only vehicle tracking company to be assigned a long-term financial status rating of A- by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (PACRA).