Air Sial Officially Gets Approval for Numerous International Routes

The federal cabinet granted approval for operating on multiple international routes to Air Sial on Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the cabinet has authorized Air Sial for international flights to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Iraq, and Iran.

The above-mentioned routes are subject to the legal and regulatory requirements of the PCAA and the National Aviation Policy 2019, which includes a condition to have a minimum of five airworthy purchased or dry leased planes. Meanwhile, the second condition involves satisfactory operations on Primary and Socio-Economic routes.

Ameen Ahsan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Air Sial detailed, “The first international flight is expected to take off in early October”.

In related news, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) announced to offer in-flight internet services to its passengers on 11 August.

The decision was made upon the directions of the Federal Minister for Aviation, Khawaja Saad Rafique. Meanwhile, the national airline has commenced work on the installation of Wi-Fi devices on its aircraft in order to facilitate its passengers.

In the first phase, the Wi-Fi service will be installed on PIA’s Boeing 777s which are deployed on longer routes, along with 14 Airbus A320s.

In relation to this, the PIA’s management had asked for proposals from the firms willing to install an in-flight entertainment system.