New Vivo Y77e Variant Brings Major Camera Upgrade

After the launch of Vivo Y77e, the company will be launching Vivo Y77e (T1 version) in China. The specifications of both the devices are quite similar to each other. The major difference observed between both the devices is that the Vivo Y77e (T1 version) has a better camera with a 50MP sensor.

Specifications and Camera

Vivo Y77e (T1 version) features a Dimensity 810 chipset and an Android 12-based OriginOS Ocean. The device supports a 5G network and Bluetooth 5.1 integration. It has an internal memory of 256GB, 8GB RAM, and a card slot with capacity of up to 1TB.

The device has a 50MP main camera, 2MP macro camera, and 8MP selfie camera. It features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2048 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

Battery

The battery capacity of Y77e (T1 version) is 5000mAh with fast charging of 18W. It has USB Type-C 2.0 charging port.

Prices and Availability

The device comes in three colors, Crystal Black, Crystal Powder (Pink), and Summer Listening to the Sea (blue). The price of Vivo Y77e (T1 version) is CNY 1,799 ($264). The availability details for the device have not been revealed by the company yet.