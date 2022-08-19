Telenor Pakistan Provides Digital Revamp to Pakistan’s Retail Sector  

As the world becomes increasingly digital and more connected than ever before, all sectors of our economy are headed towards a more digitally enabled tomorrow.

Telenor Pakistan believes in empowering every Pakistani through the power of technology, ensuring there is technological infrastructure and opportunities for society to do more.

Understanding the widespread impact of digital enablement, Telenor Pakistan wanted to address the problems that exist in the retail world, by providing retailers with telco and non-telco-related services, all in one place.

Hence Apollo was created, an industry-first digital distribution retail application that empowers retailers and retail businesses to sell their services to a larger number of customers in lesser time.

Based on Telenor Pakistan’s distribution spine, the digital platform has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem by serving as a one-stop digital solution for retailers across Pakistan.

The Telenor Pakistan-powered digital solution delivers telco-related services such as easyload, financial services, and bundle subscriptions.

The app also provides non-telco solutions such as digital ledgers, FMCG ordering, game-voucher selling, etc. Overall, this innovative solution has truly empowered retailers and paved the way for other technology companies to come forward and participate in the digitalization of Pakistan’s economy.

As we set new standards for what technology can help us achieve, we discover that partnerships are the future.

Brands need to think innovatively and form cross-industry linkages to ensure that the consumer gets the most. Now is the time for brands to come into the playing field with innovative solutions that provide the most value for the consumer, in its truest sense.

If brands collaborate with Pakistan’s most advanced platform for retail and retailers, they get access to a retailer base of 200,000+ registered retail partners; the possibilities are endless.

Telenor Pakistan continues to strategically form partnerships and pave the way for a more digitally enabled tomorrow. This is just the beginning. Apollo is on the path to becoming the most preferred online marketplace for merchants in Pakistan.

This and other initiatives that form the overall Telenor Pakistan-powered digital ecosystem have led us into a digital Pakistan, where businesses are enabled and empowered to win, on their own terms.