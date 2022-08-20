Here is the Commentary Panel for 2022 Asia Cup

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has revealed the star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming Aisa Cup 2022 scheduled to kick off on August 27 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a T20 format.

Pakistan’s renowned cricketers turned commentators, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis will represent Pakistan while New Zealand’s Scott Styris will also share the commentary box with other renowned commentators.

Ravi Shastri, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir, Sanjay Manjrekar, and Deep Dasgupta have been picked to represent India, while Russel Arnold and Athar Ali Khan will represent Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively.

The tournament, which will be held after a four-year hiatus, was originally slated in Sri Lanka, but political and economic uncertainties in the island country forced the cricket council to shift the event to the UAE.

The event will kick off with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opening match on August 27 while the Men in Green will start their campaign against the arch-rivals India on August 28 at Dubai International Stadium.

The event will feature India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the sixth qualifying team from the UAE, Singapore, Kuwait, and Hong Kong, with the final taking place on September 11.