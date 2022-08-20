Shadab Khan Declares Babar Azam as Messi and Ronaldo of Cricket

The Pakistan cricket team is having a good time after defeating the home side, the Netherlands, in the first two games, with the third and final match of the ODI series taking place tomorrow at Hazelarrang Stadium.

Following the second ODI, the national team players visited Amsterdamsche Football Club (AFC) Ajax, the Netherlands’ top-tier football club, where they met and conversed with prominent footballers.

In a video posted by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official Twitter account, the likes of Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, and team manager Mansoor Rana can be seen having fun with club members.

Bonding across sports 🤝 🔊🔛 Enjoy highlights of the 🇵🇰 team's trip to the home of @AFCAjax 👏 pic.twitter.com/Y0d0eje3hH — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 19, 2022

Team all-rounder, Shadab Khan, while answering a question asked by former Manchester United goalkeeper and the current Chief Executive of Ajax, Edwin van der Sar, said that Babar is the Ronaldo and Messi of the cricket game.

On the short visit, the national team captain and Ajax captain Dusan Tadic exchanged shirts signed by both teams, while Mansoor Rana and Van der Sar also exchanged shirts.

Meanwhile, Ajax also posted a group photo on its official Twitter account and wrote “When football meets cricket.”

When football meets cricket… ⚽🏏 Glad to have you, @TheRealPCB! pic.twitter.com/msNhZCYBar — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 19, 2022

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will face the Netherlands in the third and final ODI of their first visit tomorrow at Hazelarrang Stadium. It will be Pakistan’s third consecutive ODI series triumph in 2022, following victories over Australia and the West Indies.