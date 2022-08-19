Azam Khan Picked by Desert Vipers for ILT20 Amid PCB’s NOC Controversy

Pakistani wicket-keeper, Azam Khan, has been picked by Desert Vipers for the inaugural season of UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20). The young cricketer is the first Pakistani to join ILT20.

Azam Khan has been in the headlines after his request for NOC to participate in CPL 2022 was declined by PCB. However, Desert Vipers have just confirmed his inclusion in their squad for the first season of ILT20 which is to be played in January-February 2023.

Announcing Azam Khan’s arrival, the franchise wrote on their official account, “Pakistani keeper-batter Azam Khan is an exciting addition to Desert Vipers!”

Further revealing his designated role in the squad, Desert Vipers wrote, “He is one of the world’s best players of spin in T20 cricket, averaging 35 with a strike rate of 160 against slower bowlers. Azam Khan is ideally suited to attacking those middle overs for Desert Vipers.”