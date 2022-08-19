Pakistan Cricketers Meet Ajax Football Stars in Netherlands [Video]

The Pakistan cricket team paid a visit to Amsterdam Football Club Ajax Headquarters, where players engaged to explore the parallels and contrasts between the two games.

ALSO READ Fighter Hasan Ali Sets His Eyes on National Comeback

The Pakistani cricket team is currently in the Netherlands for a three-match One-Day International series. While the squad has played well on the field, winning the series 2-0 with one game remaining, the players have also participated in off-the-field events to promote cricket in the Netherlands.

ALSO READ Shan Masood Decides to Leave Derbyshire for Another County Club

Players of both teams discussed various elements of the two games while having a good time at the club. In the video shared by PCB, players can be seen discussing their experiences and tips about their respective games while also attempting to learn from one another. The teams also posed for photos together while sharing mementos.