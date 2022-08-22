FinnFund to Invest in Farm, Energy, Digital and Financial Sectors of Pakistan

FinnFund, a Finnish development financier, has shown its interest to invest in areas of renewable energy, sustainable agriculture financial institutions and digital infrastructure solutions in Pakistan.

In a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ulla-Maija Rantapuska, Investment Manager, Finnfund, stated that Finnfund aims to build upon its solid investment in TPL Insurance Ltd. Pakistan.

ALSO READ PM’s Qatar Visit to Focus on G2G LNG Contract

She stated that FinnFund has already invested $3 million equity of 17.59 percent shareholding in TPL Insurance, which is a first direct insurance company.

The prime minister, while appreciating the proposals of Finnfund, assured that the government will facilitate the Finnfund in the said ventures.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan has great opportunities for investment in Information Technology (IT), energy, agriculture, industries and e-commerce sector.