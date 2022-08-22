Free Transport Service Suspended on Islamabad’s Busiest Routes

The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has decreased the number of transport routes for the students enrolled in schools and colleges.

According to details, FDE has suspended the free transport service for students living near three stops along Islamabad Expressway. These stops include Fazaia Colony, Gangal, and Koral.

Stops along Islamabad Expressway are among the busiest routes in the federal capital. The suspension of transport services for students along these routes has put an additional financial burden on them.

Meanwhile, parents of 35 affected students have also filed a joint complaint at the office of the Federal Ombudsman. They have contended that they are already overburdened due to the prevailing crippling inflation and they cannot afford to send their children to schools and colleges on private transport.

Parents have also requested the Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanvir Hussain, to take notice of the issue and address the matter at the earliest.

On the other hand, sources within the FDE have claimed that it has been forced to take this decision as the government has decreased its budget by 10%. It is impractical to continue operating buses on these routes under a reduced budget.