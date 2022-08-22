Punjab Bans School Teachers From Using YouTube

Punjab’s School Education Department (SED) has decided to ban teachers from using YouTube. The development comes after SED received complaints that some teachers are running YouTube channels.

SED is also creating a list of teachers who are running YouTube channels. The department has ordered relevant authorities to watch these teachers’ activities.

An official of the SED said that teachers are not allowed to make and run non-educational YouTube channels. Strict disciplinary action will be taken against teachers violating the law.

The official said that the attention of teachers has been diverted due to unrestricted use of social media, particularly YouTube. Whereas, their focus should be on imparting knowledge to students.

Last year in October, Punjab’s Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) Colleges imposed a ban on the employees of government colleges from using social networking platforms and speaking with the media.

DPI had claimed that the use of social media platforms by the teachers and principals of public colleges is against the Punjab Government Service Rules (PGSR). DPI had also warned to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the employees found guilty of breaching the PGSR.

