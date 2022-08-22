Islamabad Residents Discouraged From Feeding Monkeys

The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has discouraged locals from feeding the wild monkeys in the Margalla Hills National Park to prevent instances of aggression or conflict with them.

Due to its proximity to the Margalla Hills National Park, the F-7 sector is frequented by wild monkeys wandering into residential areas as the people continue to feed them despite the IWMB’s warnings about their harmful behavior that stems from relying on human food.

The IWMB’s Scientific Committee has been working on a strategy to prevent the monkeys from straying into the city, and a meeting has been called in this regard as well.

Human empathy and affection for animals and wildlife could be harmful as human food often causes diseases or damage their health.

An IWMB official stated that its Forest Guards repeatedly warn the public to refrain from feeding boiled corn or other eatables to monkeys and other animals from the national park.

“There have been many instances of human-wildlife conflict in the National Park when the monkeys attacked visitors for not feeding food. This is the ultimate consequence that needs to be prevented,” he stressed.

The official also explained the reasons behind this warning, saying that the monkeys or other wildlife species do not need human food as their nutritional needs are met through prey or food available in their natural ecosystem.

Human intervention merely damages this cycle and forces the animals to rely on being fed on human food, leading to damage to their natural ecosystem.

The Tufts Wildlife Clinic in Massachusetts, USA, stated that people’s appreciation of wildlife is encouraging but feeding could result in illness or injury for the animal.