Balochistan Announces 5 Holidays for Public and Private Schools

The Balochistan government has decided to keep all public and private educational institutes in the province closed during the ongoing week due to inclement weather conditions.

According to the official notification issued by Secretary Balochistan’s School Education Department (SED), all public and private schools in Balochistan will observe holidays from 22 August, Monday, to 26 August, Friday.

ALSO READ PEMRA Bans Live Broadcast of Imran Khan’s Speeches

The schools will reopen on 27 August, Saturday. This decision has been taken due to the heavy floods induced by the recent torrential monsoon rainfall in the province.

This year’s monsoon rainfall has caused devastation in different parts of the country, especially Balochistan, claiming the lives of hundreds of people, killing thousands of cattle, and damaging infrastructure worth billions of rupees.

ALSO READ FBR Fixes Import Value of Afghan Coal Fixed at $140 Per Ton

Earlier this month, Balochistan’s Education Department announced extending summer vacations in schools and colleges in the summer zone due to the heavy monsoon rains and subsequent floods.

All public and private educational institutes in the summer zone reopened after extended summer vacations on 15 August.