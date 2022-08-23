Apple Plans to Manufacture iPhone 14 in India

Apple is looking for alternatives to China for iPhone 14 production as the country clashes with Washington and struggles with lockdowns across multiple cities. The Cupertino giant now has its eyes on India, says a new report from Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report says that Apple has been looking to ramp up its production in India to shorten the manufacturing lag for new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches.

The report adds that Foxconn, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers, has already studied the process of shipping items from China to India for assembling the iPhone 14. These phones will reportedly be produced outside the southern Indian city of Chennai.

Production of the first few iPhones in India is expected to complete in late October or November this year. This could mean that there will be a delay in sales and shipping since the iPhone 14 series is expected to become official as early as September.

Apple has been working on shifting some of its iPhone production outside of China for a while now. It has chosen India to do so as it is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market and it is also planning to produce some of its iPads there.

Markets like Vietnam have always been preferred by smartphone makers like Samsung and Apple, but India and Mexico are also starting to become increasingly important to contract manufacturers supplying American brands as they try to diversify production away from China.

A week ago, Nikkei Asia also reported that Apple is planning to produce the Apple Watch and several MacBooks in Vietnam for the first time. According to the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will start mass producing its M2-powered 14″ and 16″ MacBook Pros in Q4, 2022.