Here Are All The iPhones and iPads Launching Next Month [Leak]

In spite of all the rumors suggesting otherwise, Apple may actually still launch an iPhone Mini this year. Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared a new report that Apple will launch a total of 7 new devices next month and this will include an iPhone 14 Mini.

Rumors over the past few months have constantly suggested that the Cupertino giant is planning to ditch iPhone Mini in favor of an iPhone Max, which would simply be a larger base model iPhone. However, as the launch date draws near, word is that Apple is, in fact, keeping the iPhone Mini. Since rumors closer to the launch date tend to be more accurate, the information is likely true.

Blass cites his information from one of Apple’s top-tier retail partners in the Asia Pacific region with insider knowledge. According to the insider info, here are all the devices Apple is planning to launch next month.

iPhone 14 Mini

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPad 10.2 (10th generation)

iPad Pro 12.9 (6th generation)

iPad Pro 11 (4th generation)

These devices will reportedly be announced on September 7 at the Apple Park in California and will start shipping on September 16.

Previous rumors have suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will feature Apple’s next-generation A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 14 and 14 Mini will keep last year’s A15 SoC. The pro models will not have a display notch this time, ditching it in favor of a pill and punch hole cutout (as seen in the image at the top). The cameras will also get an upgrade hardware-wise, with a bigger 48MP sensor working as the main camera.

As for the iPad, the new Pro models are expected to come with M2 chips and Mini LED displays. The entry-level 10th generation iPad is rumored to get a facelift with smaller bezels and no home button.