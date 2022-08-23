Apple Will Now Help You Fix MacBooks at Home

Apple is expanding its Self Service Repair kits to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with M1 chips. This will allow customers to repair their devices at home.

Back in April, Apple launched the Self Service Repair program for iPhones that were limited to the United States. Now, this program will become available in other countries starting from Europe.

This service let you order a repair kit from Apple that let you fix your iPhones at home without sending them for repairs to a shop. Apple also gives you a repair manual with step-by-step instructions. Even though it’s expensive and has a few quirks and limitations, the service gives will save you time and money if you don’t live close to a phone repair shop.

The Repair kit for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro has dozens of repairing tools including the display, top case with battery, trackpad, and much more. Before starting the repair, customers can view the repair manual that the company has provided for each product to avoid any mistakes. This will allow customers to order the necessary tools required for the repair.

Apple has claimed that US customers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools from August 23. Furthermore, the company will offer rental kits to the customers for one week with free shipment for $49.