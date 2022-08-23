Babar Azam Looks to Test Other Pacers in Shaheen Afridi’s Absence

Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, has stated that the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi is a significant loss for the team, but it would create an opportunity for the other pacers to step up and take responsibility.

While reviewing the recent 3-0 series win against the Netherlands, Babar said, “Yes, we are feeling Shaheen’s absence in the playing eleven but his ouster due to injury has also allowed young bowlers to showcase their skills.”

Shaheen, who is an integral part of the team across formats, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup as well as Pakistan’s home series against England owing to a knee injury sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

However, the cricket board has added the name of the young pacer, Mohammad Hasnain, to the national squad for the Asia Cup 2022. Hasnain, who recently modified his bowling action, is currently playing in The Hundred in England.

The skipper praised Naseem’s performance in the three-match ODI series against the Netherlands, saying that the 19-year-old bowler showed his talent and expertise by bowling beautifully with the new ball and in the death overs.

It is worth noting that Naseem, who made his ODI debut against the Netherlands, remained very productive in the series, taking 10 wickets in three matches and breaking Abdul Qadir’s record of most wickets in the first three ODIs for Pakistan.