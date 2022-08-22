Shahid Afridi Makes Big Prediction About Mohammad Amir’s Comeback

Former Pakistan captain, Shahid Afridi, has ruled out Mohammad Amir’s chances of making a comeback to the national side. Amir, who retired from international cricket in December 2020, was recently trending on Twitter as fans urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to include the pacer in the Asia Cup squad after Shaheen Afridi was ruled out of the tournament.

Afridi’s comments came after he was asked a question during a question-and-answer session on Twitter. Afridi was asked by a fan if Mohammad Amir should be picked in the national squad once again. The all-rounder replied that he believes Amir’s chapter with the Pakistan cricket team has now closed as both the parties have seemed to move on now.

The 44-year-old tweeted, “I don’t think PCB will be interested.”

I don’t think PCB will be interested — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 21, 2022

Mohammad Amir decided to retire from international cricket a few years ago, citing problems with the then Pakistan team management consisting of head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach, Waqar Younis. Amir had stated that he was mentally tortured by the team management and he would not return to the side until the duo is in power.

Since then, Amir has shown no intention of returning to the national side and has been playing franchise leagues across the world.

He is currently taking part in the ongoing second edition of the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) with defending champions, Rawalakot Hawks. The left-arm pacer has taken 4 wickets at an average of 30.75 and an economy rate of 8.10 in the 4 matches he has played in the competition so far.