Head Coach Opens Up on Shaheen Afridi’s Absence in Asia Cup

Pakistan’s head coach, Saqlain Mushtaq, has spoken out about Shaheen Afridi’s injury, admitting that his absence from the bowling attack will be devastating for the national team in the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

Speaking in an interview, the head coach said, “Shaheen’s absence from Asia Cup will hurt the team. Shaheen is currently the top performer in international cricket. He has proven himself all over the world.”

The left-arm pacer suffered an injury during the first Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle forcing him to miss the second Test match, the ODI series against the Netherlands, Asia Cup 2022, and also the England series.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) medical staff said earlier this week that Shaheen had been recommended to take 4-6 weeks off from all forms of cricket, which meant he would miss the T20I series against England as well as the entire Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, the selection committee announced Mohammad Hasnain as a replacement for Shaheen. Hasnain, who is now playing in the Hundred, will join the squad in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the Men in Green will kick off their Asia Cup campaign on August 28 against India, almost a year after their previous meeting in the T20 World Cup 2021.