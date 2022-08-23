Former Cricketer Blames PCB for Shaheen’s Serious Injury

Shaheen Shah has been in the headlines since he was ruled out of the forthcoming Asia Cup and T20I series against England due to a knee injury sustained during the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Former cricketers and cricket analysts have urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to limit the workload of elite players such as Shaheen Shah and Babar Azam in order to save them from getting injured.

Speaking on the matter, former Pakistan cricketer, Sikandar Bakht, criticizeD the cricket authority, claiming Shaheen’s injury is a serious setback for the team because he puts a lot of pressure on the opposition’s batters.

Shaheen, who has been a key bowler of the team since his debut, was ruled out of the Asia Cup earlier this week, and the cricket board replaced him with right-arm fast bowler, Mohammad Hasnain, in the squad for the Asian event.

In response to a question about Shaheen’s replacement, Sikandar Bakht stated that he is a natural talent, similar to Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar.

Bakht went on to argue that while Shaheen was injured while fielding, it was the board’s responsibility to limit his services by giving other bowlers an opportunity, which would prevent him from injury and keep other bowlers ready.