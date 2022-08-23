EcoStar Launches Its New 4K Android 11 LED TV Series

EcoStar has launched a new Android 11 LED TV with the latest operating system and software version. The Android LED TV comes in categories like HD, FHD and UHD 4K resolution displays.

In the series of 4k Android 11, EcoStar is offering the fairest LED TV prices in Pakistan in comparison to other similar brands. And, despite an increasing smart TV price in Pakistan due to inflation. EcoStar is following its policy of providing its customers with nothing less than the best in the easiest possible ways.

DWP Home is an official online sales channel for Gree and EcoStar. For a better experience, DWP Home has a DWP Care category for its customers.

You may write complaints about any confusion related to the products of Gree and EcoStar. For more convenience, there is also your complaint and service history for you to check the record. DWP Home serves the best and provides its customers with outstanding before and after-sales services.

Moreover, you may install the DWP Home app on your Android or iOS device to get instant information about the brand and the products. For Android, use this link DWP Home – Apps on Google Play whereas to install the DWP Home app on an apple device, use this link DWP Home on the App Store.

EcoStar 75″ Android 11 4K Narrow Bazel UHD TV – CX-75UD962

EcoStar 65-Inch LED TV

EcoStar manufactures the top-quality Android LED TV and aims to further improve its products and services by all means. For Android 11 LED TV, there are numerous image and video refinery engines which work in combination to give an ultimate natural view on screen.

Not just visual graphics are premium, but audio technology is also out of this world. Despite its high quality and the latest technology, EcoStar Android LED TV is available at the best smart LED TV price in Pakistan.

The 4k resolution and ultra HD display with frameless design make the perception of limitless vision to your eyes a reality along with HDR10 that gives you a whole different and unique experience of screen time.

To better enjoy your free time with a 65-inch LED TV, there is a world of entertainment at your fingertips with officially licensed Netflix, amazon prime, and YouTube. In addition to this, you may enjoy connecting up to five devices to the latest version of Bluetooth 5.1 simultaneously.

If you wish to purchase this wonderful EcoStar Android LED TV then it is available at an amazing price of PKR 139,900. You may visit the official webpage for further details as well.

EcoStar 65″ Android 11 Frameless 4K UHD TV – CX-65UD963

55-Inch LED TV by EcoStar

Next to the 65-inch LED TV is a 55-inch LED TV in the list of Android LED TVs by EcoStar. Android LED 55-inch price in Pakistan by EcoStar is 95,900 PKR.

Moreover, the specifications such as Chromecast allow you to relive your favourite memories and moments on a bigger screen by connecting your phone.

Cast your favorite media to the TV screen and enjoy it with your family. In addition, there is a new world of convenience with Google assistant. You give command through your voice via remote control and the TV will show you your desired media and perform functions at your will.

Not just this, EcoStar Android 11 LED TV is your new gaming partner now, its quad-core processor lets you become a pro-player with lag-less gaming along with perfect picture quality.

EcoStar 55″ Android 11 Frameless 4K UHD TV – CX-55UD963

EcoStar 50-Inch Smart TV

A 50-inch smart TV by EcoStar is allowing you to download unlimited applications with the Google play store. EcoStar 50-inch LED TV comes with 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM with the perfect HD video quality.

Also, you can experience perfect sound quality with DTS TruSurround sound with an amazing introductory price of 50-inch LED price in Pakistan i.e. 83,900 PKR.

EcoStar Android LED TV possesses not just the best software but also a marvelous sleek design of the body. The classy appearance adds beauty to your house and gives it a new modern look.

EcoStar 50″ Android 11 4K Frame UHD TV – CX-50UD962

The Best LED TV in Pakistan – EcoStar Android LED TV

For the customers of EcoStar, smart TV price is not a problem as the brand has launched a new Android LED TV at reasonable prices. EcoStar Android LED TV has all the features that matter.

It is no doubt the best-LED TV in Pakistan. Other variants of Android LED TV include 32-inch LED TV, 39-inch LED TV, 40-inch LED TV, 43-inch LED TV, and 75-inch LED TV.

All the smart TVs are having the best quality hardware features and premium software features. In addition, EcoStar offers amazing customer services of quick delivery and the best handling of Android LED TV.

Conclusion

EcoStar is offering the best Android LED TV at excellent prices ranging from approximately PKR 30,000 to PKR 140,000. These prices are subject to change at different times.

The fair prices include marvelous frame design and picture quality of HDR 10. Moreover, there is a whole new world of entertainment at your fingertips with licensed apps.

In addition to this, the Bluetooth version is taking the connectivity options up to a new level. With all these features, the EcoStar Android LED TV is easy to use with the convenience of google assistant. There is a long list of features that are already discussed in detail.

To summarize, EcoStar has the best Android LED TV of all time, with the latest technology of Android 11. In addition, the brand offers fantastic customer care services with in-time quick delivery of your order.

Moreover, the ablest working team of the brand handles your Android LED TV with care and delivers it to you in the best way.