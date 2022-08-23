European Union to Provide €350,000 for Flood Affectees in Pakistan

The European Union (EU) has announced to provide €350,000 for the humanitarian assistance of flood affected families in Pakistan. The aid will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbella in the Balochistan.

Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Pakistan, said in a statement that the EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time.

She added that the devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods and belongings.

The assistance is aimed at supporting the delivery of much needed assistance to the affected areas. This includes the provision of cash transfers to help flood-stricken families to meet their immediate needs, primary healthcare services with a focus on water-born and communicable diseases, and nutritional support to affectees.

The program will also provide psychological support to vulnerable groups such as women, adolescent girls and children.

The EU funding is being made available via the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) of the European Commission, through its Small Scale Response mechanism.

The above normal monsoon rains since early July have caused major flash floods in over 100 districts of Pakistan, affecting around one million people across the country. The floodwaters have also damaged over 70,000 houses, some one million acres of crops and extensive stretches of roads. Balochistan has been the worst hit province so far.