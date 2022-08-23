KP Marks D.I. Khan and Chitral as ‘Calamity-Hit Regions’

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) declared the districts of Dera Ismail Khan and Chitral as ‘calamity-hit areas’ on Monday because of flash floods caused by heavy rains.

It has promised a special rehabilitation package and Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has ordered the concerned authorities to accelerate the relief and rescue operations in the affected areas.

He also directed the authorities to act swiftly to provide food, drinking water, and other necessities to people in flood-hit areas, and to reach out to each affected person.

CM Khan declared that he would personally visit D.I. Khan and Chitral as soon as the weather clears to inspect the damage and supervise the ongoing rescue operations. He has directed the district administrations to submit a damage report and called for the infrastructure in flood-affected areas to be repaired as soon as possible.

Furthermore, he promised compensation for loss of life and property and stated that all available resources will be used to assist and rehabilitate the affectees.

Control Rooms

DI Khan’s district administration has established three control rooms to deal with the continuous torrential rains and floods. They have been set up at the offices of the commissioner, the deputy commissioner (DC), and Rescue 1122 under the directive of Commissioner Dera Amir Afaq.

The locals have been informed to notify the control rooms of emergencies in their areas to facilitate prompt responses to them.

Flood Control Room Contact Number/s Commissioner Office 0966-9280351 DC Office 0966-9280116 Rescue 1122 Office 0966-715166, 0966-933435, 0966-933436, 0966-933432

Commissioner Afaq affirmed that all the concerned departments are on high alert to deal with floods while the situation is being closely monitored and all possible efforts are being made for the swift execution of the relief and rescue operations.

He also urged the public to assist the authorities by sharing information about the flood situation or problems in their localities on the listed numbers.