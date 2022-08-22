Pakistan Junior League’s Live Streaming Rights Hit a Roadblock

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has struck plenty of roadblocks as they have been unable to secure the desired bids for live streaming rights for the upcoming inaugural edition of the Pakistan Junior League (PJL).

ALSO READ Lahore Qalandars Head Coach Reveals Real Reason Behind Shaheen Afridi’s Injury

As of now, the PCB has been reluctant in selling the live streaming rights as the bids they have received have been far less than initially valued. Similarly, PCB has also faced difficulties in selling off the Title Sponsorship rights and Broadcasting Rights of PJL.

Sources have claimed that PCB was hoping to sell off the broadcasting rights at more than the reserve price of Rs. 420 million but the maximum bid they received was of Rs. 7 million by a private sports channel.

Similarly, sources further claimed that the bids for the title sponsorship rights were also way below the expectations of the PCB. With a base price of Rs. 440 million, the highest bid PCB received was of Rs. 90 million for a three-year deal. The PCB decided to cancel the tender and sell the title sponsorship itself.

ALSO READ Schedule Announced for Pakistan’s Home Series Against England

The inaugural edition of the PJL is scheduled to be held in October and is set to clash with England’s T20I tour of Pakistan and the 2022 T20 World Cup. This has led to a mild response from the sponsors who believe that PJL’s viewership could be affected.