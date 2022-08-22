Excessive Rains May Damage Cotton Harvesting

The recent rains and floods in rural areas of Pakistan will have a negative effect on cotton production in the country, experts told ProPakistani during an interview.

They believe that the reduction in harvesting could ultimately cause the textile production and exports to decline as they are a major share of the overall exports of the state.

Apart form that, with the wheat season just two months away, the farmers are facing numerous issues which may cause a shortfall in wheat production during the upcoming months, reported Dawn. The government has failed to meet its targets regarding seed issues, per acre yield enhancement, support price, procurement and grain storage.

Under the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal (SDG)-2, the government had set different targets to eliminate hunger by 2030. Targets set under SDG-2 included doubling the productivity and incomes of small-scale food producers, sustainable food production, resilient agricultural practices, investing in rural infrastructure, agricultural research, technology and gene banks, preventing agricultural trade restrictions, market distortions and export subsidies.

Nevertheless, data shows that the government might fall into a crisis again as no effort has been made to meet the targets. In Pakistan’s second largest province, the provincial government has again failed to achieve the 1.4 million tonnes wheat procurement target for the season as of the third week of August. The official data shows that the Sindh Government has only arranged 878,000 tonnes despite the initiation of the wheat procurement process in March 2022.

Similarly, the government has failed to transfer the support price of Rs. 2,220 per 40 kg to poor farmers. Sources claim that amount allocated for the farmers never reaches them and is instead distributed among government officials and other influential personalities within the food departments.

The government has also failed to increase per acre yields of wheat. In spite of the previous government’s announcement of a productivity enhancement programme covered under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), the provincial and federal governments have not provided the fund. The target included increasing wheat production to 30 million tonnes in the country by enhancing per acre yields from 22-26 maunds (mds) an acre to 35mds an acre. Nevertheless, these commitments of different governments have not been met and the agriculture sector continues to suffer.

To deal with any near future shortages, the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has been issuing tenders to import wheat from Russia, however, it has failed to strike a deal with the Russian companies as the current cabinet believes that the international wheat prices will decline in the upcoming days.