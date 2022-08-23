Proton Also Announces to Decrease Car Prices

Al-Haj Automotive has also joined the price cut movement by reducing the prices of Proton Saga and X70.

The company had increased its car prices recently by up to a whopping Rs. 900,000 following the Pakistani Rupee’s poor performance against the US Dollar. With the relaxation in import restrictions and USD rate depreciation, the company has announced a minor decrease in the prices of its cars.

Effective immediately, the new prices of all Proton cars are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Decrease (Rs.) Saga Standard Manual 2,824,000 2,724,000 100,000 Saga Standard Automatic 2,999,000 2,899,000 100,000 Saga ACE Automatic 3,149,000 3,049,000 100,000 X70 Executive AWD 6,850,000 6,740,000 110,000 X70 Premium FWD 7,300,000 7,190,000 110,000

Proton Saga has become significantly cheaper than its key competitors, i.e. Suzuki Cultus and Kia Picanto (all three are A-Segment cars). This gives Saga the advantage of being one of the cheapest, yet well-equipped family cars available in Pakistan.

In its recent social media post, Proton claimed that it has begun deliveries of both — Saga and X70 — across Pakistan. The post added that the delivery time for Saga is now only 2 months.

This is a significant upside for Proton amid the ongoing delivery delay crisis that has plagued the entire industry.