Punjab to Launch Special PhD Scholarship Program

Higher Education Commission (HEC) Punjab is working to launch a special scholarship program for PhD students, Chairman HEC Punjab, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir has revealed.

Speaking at an event, Dr. Munir said that HEC Punjab aims to promote quality research that would solve the problems of the industry and contribute to the development of Pakistan.

The countries that have progressed significantly in the areas of Science and Technology are considered industry leaders in the world. Knowledge creation is directly linked with research therefore, more investment is needed in the country’s education sector.

Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all public and private universities ought to promote a culture of entrepreneurship, improve academia-industry linkages, and encourage innovation to address national issues.

Dr. Munir added that Pakistan’s education sector can never progress without introducing robust changes to the quality of education being imparted at schools, colleges, and universities.

Pakistan should seek help from other countries to bring improvement in its education sector. Not only would this help in promoting education diplomacy and tourism but also strengthen bilateral relations.