Allama Iqbal Open University Announces Entry Test Dates

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has announced the entry test dates for admissions to multiple programs.

According to details, AIOU will hold the entry tests for M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs from 26 to 31 August. The first merit list will be published on 5 September and the second on 12 September.

ALSO READ PMC Announces Dates for MDCAT 2022

The final exams of Matric, Intermediate, and I.Com programs for semester Spring 2023 will commence simultaneously across the country from 1 September and end on 3 October.

The date sheet has been uploaded on the university website while the roll number slips have been uploaded to the CMS account of the students. The roll number slips have also been sent to the students by post. The concerned students have also been informed about the exams through mobile SMS.

Moreover, the second phase of admissions to BA, BS, BA (Associate Degree), BBA, and certificate courses will also commence on 1 September.

The prospectus and admission forms will be made available on AIOU’s website on 1 September. The admission forms can be submitted online only.