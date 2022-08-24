Fuel Adjustment Charges Exemption Only for Consumers Using Less Than 200 Units: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday announced that the exemption to consumers from paying the fuel adjustment charges announced by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in August’s billing will apply to those using under 200 units.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, the energy minister said that as per directions of the prime minister, the fuel adjustment charges would be waived for more than 17 million consumers, providing them relief of Rs. 22 billion.

He said that the fuel adjustment charges in August bills have been charged for the electricity consumed in June.

The minister highlighted that the fixed tax on retailers has also been abolished under the directions of the prime minister. From now on, the government would charge retailers as per the formula applied before the adoption of the fixed tax regime.

He said that the prime minister would announce the much-awaited solar policy within the next few days to increase the country’s reliance on renewable sources of energy.

While talking to journalists in Doha on Tuesday, the prime minister said that the government has taken the decision regarding the fuel adjustment charges in consultation with stakeholders, including International Monetary Fund (IMF) and coalition partners.

The prime minister said that the government is also considering relief measures for the remaining 13 million consumers.