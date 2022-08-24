Humid Season Taking a Toll? Here’s 5 Ways for You to Fix That

Among the multiple changing variables that Pakistan has in its overall environment, one constant that is always there for us is the Pakistani heat (and humidity!) that we all love to hate.

With temperatures reaching an average of 38°C in the peak, we’ve decided to step in and show you all a way on how to beat the heat with some fun summer activities and chill out regardless of what your surroundings may be.

1. Go to a Waterpark

Water is a natural coolant and what better way to chill out while getting some exercise and having the time of your life? It’s a win. A fun outdoor activity that you can enjoy with both friends and family.

2. Go for a Swim

Exercise is important for one’s physical and mental health. With the weather being hotter and more humid, swimming is the best exercise to beat the heat by cooling down your body temperature.

It also helps build stamina and reduce weight, aids in proper functioning of the heart and increases blood circulation in the body – not to forget that a dip in the pool is always fun!

3. Go to the Cinema

Sometimes the best way to beat something is to just not show up to the fight and just go watch a movie in a cinema, the heat can wait. Cinema air conditioning is on steroids anyways so it will chill you to the bone.

4. Balloon Volleyball

Simple, easy to arrange and the best part? It can be done indoors while keeping you not only occupied with fun but also safe from the scorching heat. Tie a string between two chairs, and keep volleying the balloon without letting it go out of bounds or touching the ground.

5. Win a Heat Aid Kit

Treat yourself by splurging on an ice-cold Sprite in this summer. If you order it from Daraz or the Pandamart app, you will get a chance to win their new “Heat Aid Kit” – a very handy kit for all your summer woes.

The Heat Aid Kit comprises a Sprite Slushy Cup, reusable Sprite Steel Ice Cubes, and a Sprite Cap with a solar-powered fan. No need to constantly focus on whether there’s ice in the freezer, just throw the cubes in the freezer for a bit, add some Sprite into your glass, mix with the cubes and voila!

In the Sprite Slushy Cup, you can just add your regular ice cubes and Sprite, and your slush mix is ready for action. The solar-powered fan cap keeps it nice and breezy for you given that you’ll always have some airflow going on in the outdoor heat.

Did these ideas seem fun enough to make your humid summer more enjoyable? Let us know what you feel in the comments!